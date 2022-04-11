Miley Cyrus Admits That Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was a ‘F*cking Disaster’

Miley Cyrus has again spoken about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Billboard reports that the singer spoke about it during her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend after helping a fan propose to his boyfriend onstage.

Miley congratulated the newly engaged couple before going on to speak about her exprience with marriage.

“Yasss!” she said, adding, “Forever bitch, yasss! Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f*king disaster.”

She divorced Hemsworth after seven months. They married after nearly a decade in an on-and-off relationship after meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song.

Watch the moment she spoke about the marriage:

