Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

Sports

Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian winger, Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao.

Lookman arrived at another Serie A club, Atalanta from Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig last summer and has settled down well in his new environment.

The 23-year-old has scored six goals in 14 league appearances for Atalanta.

According to CMW, Milan will move for Lookman should Leao depart the San Siro amid interest from Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Leao is yet to pen a new contract with AC Milan even though the club’s hierarchy believes they can tie the Portuguese to a long-term deal.

