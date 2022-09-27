Mikel announces retirement from football

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 35-year-old took to the social media to announce his decision to quit the round leather game after 20 years of a glittering career.

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” the former Chelsea midfielder wrote on his Instagram page.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans.

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.

“I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started.

“This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you.”

The former midfielder was part of Chelsea side that won the 2012 UEFA Champions League title.

Mikel also won two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies, the 2007 League Cup and the 2013 Europa League during his 11-year stint with Chelsea

He also enjoyed immense success on the international stage where he won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 with Nigeria as well as featuring in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

