Mike Tyson, YouTube star Jake Paul, seal £36m fight deal

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson is in talks with YouTuber Jake Paul about a whopping £36million exhibition fight in Las Vegas.

As per TheSun, Tyson and Paul’s reps are thrashing out plans for a pay-per-view bout later this year.

Iron Mike, 55, made a comeback in 2020 after a 15-year absence, where he was denied a victorious return to the sport as his one-sided exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr was bizarrely scored a draw.

Paul recently flattened out Tyrone Woodley in their contest, and has proven a box office hit over the past year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...