Mike Tyson Calls out Hulu, Likens Streaming App to Slave Masters

Mike Tyson has called out Hulu on social media for stealing his life’s story with the set release of the biopic ‘Mike’.

On Wednesday, August 3, the streaming app released its trailer for the eight-episode series set to debut on August 25.

The limited series is set to explore the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again” and stars Trevante Rhodes in the title role.

Mike Tyson was definitely not on board with this and took to Instagram to liken the streaming app to a slave master.

Tyson noted that “they stole my story and didn’t pay me,” as he made known his displeasure over the biopic. He added that the executives over at Hulu only see him as a n*gger they can sell on the auction block.

