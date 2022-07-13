Mike Tyson, 56, collapses after intense workout [Video]

Mike Tyson was the most feared man on the planet when he was in his prime. His brutal knockouts even earned him the moniker “Baddest Man on the Planet”.

Tyson’s illustrious career lasted for two decades, spanning from 1985 to 2005, and the legend still continues to engage in intense sparring sessions, which led to an unexpected occurrence.

The video shows Iron Mike punching like a young boxer in his twenties. However, the veteran collapsed and fell to the ground as a result of the rigorous strength training. Tyson fans still reminisce about his brutal knockouts from the nineties. However, this video has left his fans in shock as their hero falls to the ground.

The legendary boxer never hesitates to speak his mind. Even in his early days, he was regarded as one of the most controversial fighters because of his aggressive attitude. In a recent episode of his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he shared his health condition with comedian Bill Maher.

He stated, “I don’t sleep well, but I still feel great in the morning. I’m sick, something’s wrong, and I can’t be sleeping. It’s just 24 hours, no drugs.”

Well, maybe it’s time for Iron Mike to slow it down. Just maybe…

