Mike Bamiloye Says It’s a Dangerous Game to Attack Pastors

Mike Bamiloye has shared a note of warning for everyone who hates and attacks pastors.

The clergy and founder of faith based film production company, Mount Zion Faith Ministries called this a dangerous trend and revealed that a demonic spirit is usually behind this hatred.

In an Instagram post, Bamiloye shared with that because there are fake pastors or pastors who have scammed congregants doesn’t mean a person should pitch himself against all pastors seeing as they are the anointed of God.

He finished off by adding that this behaviour pitches the guilty person’s life against God as he urged folks to quit with attacking pastors.

