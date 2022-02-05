Mike Bamiloye Celebrates Wife, Gloria as she Clocks 58

Mike Bamiloye cannot help but extol the many virtues of his wife of many years, Gloria as she celebrates her 58th birthday.

The clergyman took to his Instagram account to hail his Mrs, singing her high praises to his followers.

Mike Bamiloye disclosed that Gloria is an ideal wife and he still cannot believe what she saw in him when she accepted to marry him except maybe his vision and calling.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the cleric revealed that his wife, during her National Youth Service corps days, used to send him her allowance for him to organise programs.

Part of his message read, “What did she see in me when she said yes to my Proposal? She saw visions! She saw callings! She saw what I did not see! The girl who saw tomorrow!

