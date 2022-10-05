Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Following Reconciliation Earlier This Year

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are no longer together.

Earlier this year, the duo took to Instagram to announce their reunion nearly five months after they split back in September 2021. They had been together for 17 total years as a couple, three of which were spent married following their 2018 wedding.

“Love heals. Proud of us,” he said in his post, which she replicated.

Now, she is done with the marriage.

The Blast reports that new court documents show Mandi is citing irreconcilable differences and there is a prenuptial agreement. TMZ also added that “the couple was photographed together as recently as July and in the docs, Nazanin does not list a date of separation…that section of the paperwork says ‘TBD.’”

We can’t wait to see how it pans out.

