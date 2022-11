Takeoff is dead.

This was confirmed by TMZ, which said that the member of Migos was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo were playing dice around 2:30AM Houston time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people who got shot were taken to hospital. Quavo was unharmed.

We will return with more updates.

