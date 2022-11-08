Migos Rapper, Takeoff’s Funeral Set for Friday

Late Migos rapper, Takeoff ‘s funeral has been set for Friday, November 11, 2022.

The one third part of the music group will be sent forth in grand style as the event is set to hold at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Family and friends will be gather to say their final goodbyes to the late rapper who was tragically shot at a bowling alley in Houston last week.

Arrangements for Takeoff’s funeral were announced on Monday, November 7 and Channel 2 Action News confirmed that Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, will give the eulogy. The funeral service has reportedly been scheduled for 1 p.m. As of right now, it is unclear if it will be open to the public.

Recall that Takeoff had been in the company of his band mate, Quavo when he was shot. A fight had broken out and gunfire erupted, striking Takeoff in the head and torso. Police said they don’t believe Takeoff was directly involved in the fight. No arrests have been made in the rapper’s shooting death.

