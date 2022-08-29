Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s $1bn art collection to be sold in historic auction

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018, will have his art collection, worth more than $1 billion, sold in what Christie’s auction house called the “the largest and most exceptional art auction in history”

Christie’s announced plans on Thursday to auction the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which it estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

The November sale of more than 150 pieces spanning 500 years of art will be “the largest and most exceptional art auction in history,” Christie’s said in a statement.

The works will include “La montagne Sainte-Victoire” by French painter Paul Cezanne, valued at more than $100 million, the auction house said.

Christie’s said all proceeds will go to charitable causes, as per the wishes of Allen, who was an avid art collector, innovator and philanthropist.

Allen, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975. Together, they came up with the PC operating system that made a fortune for the US technology giant.

Allen left the company in 1983, due to health problems and a deteriorating relationship with Mr. Gates, who remained in charge of Microsoft until 2000.

The auction record for a private collection was set this spring by the U. S. couple Harry and Linda Macklowe, with $922 million fetched in auctions conducted by Sotheby’s.

