Michelle Obama Reveals New Book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times”

Michelle Obama is set to drop her second book.

The former First Lady of the United States shared this news on “Good Morning America,” where she revealed the title of her next book: The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

“I can’t believe it’s been a few years since I published my memoir, “Becoming.” And in that time, a lot has happened,” Michelle said in a video she premiered on “Good Morning America”. “We’ve seen a global pandemic. We’ve seen an insurrection. A rising tide of hate, bigotry, intolerance, and a whole lot more. It’s often left me feeling just a little out of balance. I felt vulnerable, and yes, I felt afraid.”

And writing about it on her social media, she added: “Like so many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty,. This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?”

This heartwarming development also comes with an annual award for young people, championed in her by Penguin Random House, which will henceforth award an annual “Michelle Obama Award for Memoir,” which comes with a $10,000 prize.

Her book will release on November 15, 2022.

