Michelle Obama Celebrates Her ‘Sweet 58th’ Birthday With New Dance — Watch the Adorable Video!

Happy birthday Michelle Obama!

The former First Lady turned a year older yesterday and celebrated it by bobbing along to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” in a video posted to her Instagram.

“Here’s to a sweet 58th!” she captioned the clip, in which she danced in front of her birthday cake, before thanking her fans and followers for their “outpouring of love.”

“Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me,” she continued. “I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store.”

Barack Obama also shared a sweet tribute to the Becoming author on her birthday.

