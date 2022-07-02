Michael Jackson’s Nephew Working on Biopic to Clear His Name of Sexual Assault Allegations

Michael Jackson‘s nephew TJ Jackson is looking to change the accusations of sexual abuse that have surrounded his uncle’s name for over 30 years.

The “Beat It” singer had been plagued by child abuse claims since the early ’90s and well after his death in 2009, with several TV projects having framed Michael to have been anything but the person he was in the limelight.

In 2019, for example, HBO released its documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” which featured interviews from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claiming their “idol” abused them in their adolescent years at his Neverland ranch. The Michael Jackson estate went on to call the doc “a tabloid character assassination” based on the inaccurate timeline of events.

Now, in a recent interview with the Mirror, TJ says that a new film about Michael will clear his name once and for all, and it’s definitely “going to happen.” Regarding the past accusations made against MJ, he expressed, “I think it’s awful, to be honest. I think it’s very sad. People like to gossip, people like scandals. My uncle is not here to defend himself, so he’s an easy target. He was always an easy target, because he was always quiet.”

