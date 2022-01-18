Michael Jackson Impersonator Filmed in Las Vegas Fighting With Drunk

A man who impersonates Michael Jackson for money and entertainment, Santana Jackson, recently went viral after he was caught on camera beating up a drunk man in Las Vegas.

The entertainer who is also a pro wrestler fought with a man in a green shirt who he said came out of nowhere causing trouble.

After the clip went viral online, Jackson released a statement. “That’s why I train I’m not trying to hurt this guy just trying to restrain him from swinging at me,” he wrote. “So I was performing and this guy came out of nowhere and started hitting me so I have to put him down for his own good. Please know I don’t think fighting is the answer so try to avoid a fight if u can. Stay safe.”

TMZ spoke with him and he reiterated that he did not want to be violent with the man but felt as though he had no choice. “I was doing a song, I’m dancing to ‘Smooth Criminal,’ and then the guy walked over to me. I thought he was trying to give me a compliment or something, [but] he hits me in the face. Hit me right in my face.”

See the clip:

