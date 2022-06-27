Michael Jackson Estate Claims Man Who Was Engaged to Singer’s Sibling Stole MJ’s Properties

Michael Jackson’s estate has accused a man who was engaged to one of Jackson’s siblings of stealing the late legend’s property.

TMZ reports that the man, identified as Jeffre Phillips, was living in Jackson’s Carolwood House when he died and used that opportunity to exploit the grieving family.

They allege that he stole a number of items, including Jackson’s iPhone, California driver’s license, prescription pill bottles that were still filled, clothes, Jackson’s handwritten notes, video cameras, computers, hard drives, and a briefcase with personal and business papers. Phillips allegedly also stole the pajamas that Jackson was wearing the day that he died, as well as a resuscitator tube.

The report didn’t state who Philips was engaged to in 2009. However, the estate has filed charges against him, which comes in advance of the 13th anniversary of Jackson’s death.

We can’t wait to see how this legal matter pans out.

