MI Abaga Reveals He’s Now Engaged to Eniola Mafe: “Pray for Us”

Congratulations to Mi Abaga!
The legendary rapper has taken to his Twitter to reveal that he is now engaged to marry the love of his life – Eniola Mafe, and he is happy to share this news with the public even though he likes to keep his private life away from social media.
He said: ” Wanted to share that I’ve gotten engaged to @EniolaMafe. I’m generally very private with things like this but I wanted to share my joy with you guys. Pray for us… we will need it! Thank you for your support!”
And Eniola replied: “In every lifetime, I choose “ my guy” @MI_Abaga first of his name. It’s been an honor.”
