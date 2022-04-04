Monday, April 4, 2022
MI Abaga Reveals He’s Now Engaged to Eniola Mafe: “Pray for Us”

Congratulations to Mi Abaga!

The legendary rapper has taken to his Twitter to reveal that he is now engaged to marry the love of his life – Eniola Mafe, and he is happy to share this news with the public even though he likes to keep his private life away from social media.

He said: ” Wanted to share that I’ve gotten engaged to @EniolaMafe. I’m generally very private with things like this but I wanted to share my joy with you guys. Pray for us… we will need it! Thank you for your support!”

And Eniola replied: “In every lifetime, I choose “ my guy” @MI_Abaga first of his name. It’s been an honor.”

See their posts:

