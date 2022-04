Congratulations to MI Abaga and Eniola Mafe!

The power couple announced their engagement over the weekend and now they are taking things up a notch by sharing their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Recall that when MI announced their engagement, he noted that he never brings personal life to social media but couldn’t hide this because of how much he feels for his partner.

Now, their pre-shoot photos are here and fans are happy for them.

Check them out!

