MI Abaga Begs Nigerians to Use the “Same Energy You People Used to Abuse Me” in Promoting His Music

MI Abaga called out Nigerians on his social media, imploring them to promote his music.

The rap legend has a new single out titled, “Daddy,” and to draw attention to it, he reminded folks of their penchant for dragging him on Twitter, before asking them to channel a similar amount of energy into promoting his good work.

“Nigerians of twitter!!!! My new single is out. Please with the same energy you people used to abuse me those days please come and support my music,” he said.

And this has stirred warm reactions.

See his post:

Nigerians of twitter!!!! My new single is out. Please with the same energy you people used to abuse me those days please come and support my music.. https://t.co/iA0iNkjZhO #Daddy #DaddyIsHome 💣 @ChillzHimself — M.I Abaga (@MI_Abaga) March 24, 2022

