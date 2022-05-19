Thursday, May 19, 2022
MI Abaga Banishes Joey Akan From the Nigerian Hip-Hop Community: “He is an Enemy”

MI Abaga is currently brawling with Joey Akan on Twitter.

The drama started after the music critic commented about Nigerian music, especially Nigerian pop and why many people are no longer drawn to our hip hop, which did not sit well with MI Abaga and other enthusiasts of Nigerian hip-hop.

Reacting to the criticism, the legendary declared Akan an “enemy” of the community. “Let it be known that @JoeyAkan is an enemy of Nigerian HipHop!” he said, adding, “A vile mind that continuously spits on our efforts and debases the Hiphop community! You are persona non grata and no longer welcome in the culture.”

This resulted in a back and forth, with Akan dragging the rapper’s family and friends into the mess.

See their exchange:

