MI Abaga Banishes Joey Akan From the Nigerian Hip-Hop Community: “He is an Enemy”

MI Abaga is currently brawling with Joey Akan on Twitter.

The drama started after the music critic commented about Nigerian music, especially Nigerian pop and why many people are no longer drawn to our hip hop, which did not sit well with MI Abaga and other enthusiasts of Nigerian hip-hop.

Reacting to the criticism, the legendary declared Akan an “enemy” of the community. “Let it be known that @JoeyAkan is an enemy of Nigerian HipHop!” he said, adding, “A vile mind that continuously spits on our efforts and debases the Hiphop community! You are persona non grata and no longer welcome in the culture.”

This resulted in a back and forth, with Akan dragging the rapper’s family and friends into the mess.

See their exchange:

Let it be known that @JoeyAkan is an enemy of Nigerian HipHop! A vile mind that continuously spits on our efforts and debases the Hiphop community! You are persona non grata and no longer welcome in the culture. — M.I Abaga (@MI_Abaga) May 19, 2022

Jude, once upon a time, you didn't have to demand respect from anybody. Your artistic impact automatically gave you that. Ask why you are demanding it now. Tell your people the truth, MI Abaga. Stop crying over Rick Ross on Twitter. You dishonour us, rap and your legacy. ❤️ https://t.co/2ydGhiG6A7 — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

King of Nigerian hip hop has excommunicated me. You're not that guy, Jude. You no longer have that influence you used for evil in the past. The industry doesn't rate you. Your past sins speak against you. You're still stuck in the 2011, that's why you're crying for Rick Ross. https://t.co/yHE1BMRpNu — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

If I don’t demand respect why you constantly on my dick tho? — M.I Abaga (@MI_Abaga) May 19, 2022

I've stood you up 3 times M.I, when you wanted to use me to attack an artist, you ruined their career. I refused, and you've hated me for it. Leaking dirt on your artists to further damage their career. You know why I never attended those meetings? Because you're evil. https://t.co/VfdngBNjMs — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

You see this behaviour? This is exactly what they did in the past to multiple artists looking to exist in this space, before the internet came. When they l made phone calls, and removed other artists from radio and success. You ruined lives, Jude. But this is 2022. https://t.co/yHE1BMRpNu — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

