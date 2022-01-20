MI Abaga Advises Nigerians to be Pompous, Says Humility Doesn’t Work

According to MI Abaga, practising humility is a complete waste if time and effort in Nigeria as it doesn’t work.

The rapper shared insight into this following an experiment he carried out on the subject within a time span of a decade.

MI took to Twitter to share his findings as he advised folks to continue to act pompous. He tweeted,

“Having experimented with humility for over a decade within these shores I am here to report my findings. *Clears throat*

E no dey work for here. Carry your shoulder hop!

