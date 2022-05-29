Mexico beat Nigeria 2-1

It was not the most desirable of starts for new head coach, Jose Peseiro, as the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game at the AT & T Stadium, Dallas, USA, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mexico bossed the early exchanges and Santiago Gimenez gave them a deserved lead on 12 minutes as his initial effort from a headed pass hit Uzoho and bounced off him into the net.

Cyriel Dessers opened his goals account for the Eagles after drawing them level with a powerful header.

Just two minutes later the Mexicans went 2-1 ahead after Troost-Ekong slammed a cross into his own net.

The Super Eagles are now winless against Mexico in six meetings, losing three and drawing three.

Up next for Peseiro’s side is another friendly against Ecuador on June 2.

