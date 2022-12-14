Meta slammed $2bn suit over Ethiopia Massacre

A legal case has alleged that Facebook’s algorithm helped fuel the viral spread of hate and violence during Ethiopia’s civil war.

Abrham Meareg, the son of an Ethiopian academic shot dead after being attacked in Facebook posts, is among those bringing the case against Meta.

They want a $2bn fund for victims of hate on Facebook and changes to the platform’s algorithm.

Meta said it invested heavily in moderation and tech to remove hate.

A representative said hate speech and incitement to violence were against the platform’s rules.

“Our safety-and-integrity work in Ethiopia is guided by feedback from local civil society organisations and international institutions,” the representative said.

The case, filed in Kenya’s High Court, is supported by campaign group Foxglove.

Meta has a content moderation hub in Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the conflict between the Ethiopian government and forces in the northern Tigray region, with 400,000 others living in famine-like conditions.

