Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Meta says ‘Death to Khamenei’ slogan to be allowed on Facebook

Technology

The parent company of Facebook, Meta, decided Monday to allow posts that call for the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A July 2022 Persian-language Facebook post that read “death to Khamenei” was later removed when Meta determined it violated its violence and incitement community standard.

Meta’s Oversight Board, which is funded by Meta but acts independently, determined Monday that the phrase can be interpreted to mean “down with Khamenei.” The board decided to allow the post in order to “better protect political speech in critical situations, such as that in Iran,” according to a press release.

Iran has been engulfed in anti-government protests since September of last year in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly beaten to death by religious police for wearing a loose hijab.

Facebook has long been blocked for civilians in Iran, along with Twitter and various other social media sites. Instagram and WhatsApp, which are also owned by Meta, were allowed until the Islamic Republic restricted them in response to the protests. Many Iranians abroad regularly use the platforms to post about news in the country, however.

The move resembles Meta’s policies during the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. At the start of the war, Meta amended its hate speech rules to allow phrases such as “death to the Russian invaders.” Facebook later clarified that such posts would only be allowed in the context of the Russian military invading Ukraine.

The company also said at the time that death threats against Russian President Vladimir Putin were not allowed. This contrasts with the decision to allow calls for Khamenei’s death.

Facebook has taken action against Iranian government-linked accounts in the past for allegedly manipulative behavior.

Latest

News

Corruption: Immigration demotes 14 Officers, punishes 22 others

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demoted 14 officers...
Politics

Tinubu: ‘Every Nigerian above 40 is sick’ – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu...
News

Edo Train Attack: Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for each passenger

0
Kidnappers of the passengers who were picked up while...
Politics

Atiku mocks Tinubu over Buhari’s Adamawa snub

0
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Corruption: Immigration demotes 14 Officers, punishes 22 others

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demoted 14 officers...
Politics

Tinubu: ‘Every Nigerian above 40 is sick’ – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu...
News

Edo Train Attack: Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for each passenger

0
Kidnappers of the passengers who were picked up while...
Politics

Atiku mocks Tinubu over Buhari’s Adamawa snub

0
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential...
Celebrity

Porsha Williams Mourns Passing of Mother-in-law Who Suffered Dementia

0
Porsha Williams is mourning the passing of her mother-in-law, Mrs Martina Guobadia.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Corruption: Immigration demotes 14 Officers, punishes 22 others

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demoted 14 officers and penalised 22 others for corruption. NIS spokesman, Tony Akuneme disclosed this in a statement issued...
Read more

Tinubu: ‘Every Nigerian above 40 is sick’ – Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu says the 2023 presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu...
Read more

Edo Train Attack: Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for each passenger

Emmanuel Offor -
Kidnappers of the passengers who were picked up while waiting to board a train at Ekehen station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: