MET Police Issues Final Written Warning to Khafi Kareem Following Misconduct Hearing

Khafilat Kareem, aka Khafi has been issued a final warning from the Metropolitan Police concerning her appearance on the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The mother of one and who was serving as a Met Police officer before going on the show, underwent a misconduct hearing in the United Kingdom for her participation on the show without seeking permission.

Her appearance on the show was “not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part”, according to the Force.

The hearing panel ruled that PC Khafilat Kareem breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct.”

The panel for the hearing ruled that she should be issued a final written warning after gross misconduct.

⠀ ⠀

Khafi entered the Big Brother house in Lagos in June 2019 and lasted 77 days before being evicted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...