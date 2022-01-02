Messy! Shatta Wale Accuses Burna Boy of Incest and Rape in Shocking Twitter Rant

Shatta Wale has made some shocking accusations against his former friend, Burn Boy.

In case you missed how their fight started: Shatta Wale went to Twitter to rant about Nigerians and the Nigerian music industry, a drama that started after he mouthed off Nigerians at his show in Ghana. At first, he accused Nigerian DJ of not promoting Ghanaian music. Then he called out Nigerian artistes for not promoting their counterparts in Ghana. And finally, he spent time dragging the whole of Nigeria, telling folks that he and his people are better.

Nigerians dragged him for filth over that post, and yesterday, Burna Boy called him out on Instagram and things quickly went down the drain from there, with Burna threatening to beat up the Ghanaian, who then accused him of incest and rape.

“Mada chop pikin ,pikin chop mada ,aboa boy like you .. You tink we don’t know. You go see dirtiness,” he said. “Just be a man and come to ghana cuz I don’t have anything to take in that nigeria ..No be you tell me say nigeria ppl love kidnapping too much ..ok this time dem kidnap u.”

He continued, “You rape matilda hipsy self we no talk ..kwasiaaaaaa. U deh try chop matilda en ass weh she say no weh u beat am – you tink we don’t know.”

See the shocking tweets:

Mada chop pikin ,pikin chop mada ,aboa boy like you .. You tink we don’t know💥 You go see dirtiness …😜 Just be a man and come to ghana cuz I don’t have anything to take in that nigeria ..No be you tell me say nigeria ppl love kidnapping too much ..ok this time dem kidnap u — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 1, 2022

You rape matilda hipsy self we no talk ..kwasiaaaaaa — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 1, 2022

U deh try chop matilda en ass weh she say no weh u beat am – you tink we don’t know … — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 1, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...