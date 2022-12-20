Messi’s World Cup winning photo beats egg to set Instagram record

Lionel Messi’s online supporters have won the war they had declared on the ‘world record egg’, which previously had the record for the photo with the most likes of any post on Instagram.

Messi, 35, shared an IG post after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and it’s now overtaken the egg photo that’s currently at 56 million.

Countless Messi fans removed their like from the egg photo, which was originally intended to boot Kylie Jenner as the most-liked IG post of all time.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” reads the caption on the egg photo. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

Those same people who got together to make an egg picture the most-liked post on the social media platform over Jenner are the ones who removed their like to help Messi.

On Monday, Messi became only the second person ever to reach at least 400 million IG followers, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (518 million).

The Argentine’s biggest month of followers gained was 20 million in August 2021 when he joined Paris Saint-Germain after 18 years with FC Barcelona.

