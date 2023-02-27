Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Messi wins Fifa Player of the Year Award

Celebrity

Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been named men’s player of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the award.

Messi, 35, helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22.

“It’s amazing. It’s an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award,” said Messi.

“Without my team-mates I wouldn’t be here. It was an amazing year and I achieved the dream that I’ve been hoping for so long and finally, I managed to achieve it.

“It’s the most wonderful thing that’s happened to me in my career.”

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.

At the ceremony in Paris, Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina to their third World Cup title, was named men’s coach of the year.

Scaloni beat Pep Guardiola – who led Manchester City to a sixth Premier League title – and Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning boss Carlo Ancelotti to the honour.

England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women’s coach of the year after guiding the Lionesses to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team’s first major trophy.

Aston Villa and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the leading men’s goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old helped his country win the World Cup, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.

Amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy of Polish side Warta Poznan won the Fifa Puskas award for the best goal in world football for his stunning strike against Stal Rzeszow, when he sent a powerful overhead volley into the back of the net with the help of his crutches.

Latest

Politics

Don’t set Nigeria on fire – Obasanjo rejects INEC’s results

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has appealed to the chairman...
Politics

Gov Ugwuanyi loses Senate bid to LP’s Ezea

0
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lost his...
News

‘You win some, you lose some’ – Tinubu reacts as Obi wins Lagos

0
The presidential candidate of the Progressives Congress (APC) ,...
News

Ortom loses senatorial bid to APC Candidate

0
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State lost his senatorial...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Don’t set Nigeria on fire – Obasanjo rejects INEC’s results

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has appealed to the chairman...
Politics

Gov Ugwuanyi loses Senate bid to LP’s Ezea

0
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lost his...
News

‘You win some, you lose some’ – Tinubu reacts as Obi wins Lagos

0
The presidential candidate of the Progressives Congress (APC) ,...
News

Ortom loses senatorial bid to APC Candidate

0
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State lost his senatorial...
News

Atiku has won 25% votes in 24 states – PDP

0
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday said its...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Don’t set Nigeria on fire – Obasanjo rejects INEC’s results

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has appealed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu to save the country from impending...
Read more

Gov Ugwuanyi loses Senate bid to LP’s Ezea

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lost his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly. Ugwuanyi was defeated by Okechukwu...
Read more

‘You win some, you lose some’ – Tinubu reacts as Obi wins Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Progressives Congress (APC) , Bola Tinubu, has urged Lagos residents to avoid any act of violence as the results...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: