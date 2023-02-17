Search
Emmanuel Offor
Messi v Ronaldo: Drake chooses GOAT

Sports

Five-time Grammy award-winning recording artist, Drake, has become the latest celebrity to pick who is the greatest player of all time (GOAT) between Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest players of their time. Both footballers have dominated the sport with 12 Ballon d’Or awards, 1,400 club goals and nine UEFA Champions League trophies between them.

Messi even added the FIFA World Cup trophy to his collection last December, which Ronaldo doesn’t have in his corner.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate has been raging on for over 15 years, with celebrities, pundits, fans and players split on their favourite of the duo.

However, when asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo during an impromptu video call with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Drake answered: “Ah man, that is a sticky one. For me, probably Ronaldo, to be honest.

“But I know that is probably not gonna go over well. I know it is Messi’s moment right now, but for me, I have just always been a Ronaldo fan. I am like you.”

“Messi’s moment” no doubt refers to the player winning the World Cup with Argentina late last year.

