Messi tops Forbes highest-earning athletes for 2022

Lionel Messi was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was ahead of NBA’s LeBron James and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi earned $130million (£107m), a figure which includes $55million (£45m) of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended May 1, 2022, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

McGregor has now fallen out of the top 10 and hasn’t fought since his defeat by Dustin Poirier last summer, when he broke his leg in the fight, and his earnings have taken a hit as a consequence. He was estimated to have earned £127m last year.

Messi, meanwhile, left boyhood club Barcelona last summer and headed to France with Paris Saint-Germain.

But an interesting facet of the Forbes report is that he has earned £45m in endorsement.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James is second on the list after bringing home a combined $121million (£99m), shattering the $96.5million (£79m) record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Ronaldo earned $115million (£94m) to sit third.

The Portugal captain sealed an emotional return to United last summer, leaving Italian giants Juventus after three seasons.

His £385,000-a-week wage will fall next season though if he remains at United. The Red Devils have failed to qualify for the lucrative Champions League next season and as Sportsmail reported on the weekend, it means Ronaldo will earn £288,000-a-week at United if he’s there for the 2022-23 season.

Brazil and PSG star Neymar, Messi’s team-mate, ($95million – £78m) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ($92.8million – £76m) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five.

FORBES TOP 10 RICH LIST

1: Lionel Messi – £107m ($130m)

2: LeBron James – £99m ($121m)

3: Cristiano Ronaldo – £94m ($115m)

4: Neymar – £78m ($95m)

5: Stephen Curry – £76m ($92.8m)

6: Kevin Durant – £74.8m ($92m)

7: Roger Federer – £74.4m ($90.7m)

8: Canelo Alvarez – £73.7m ($90m)

9: Tom Brady – £68.7m ($83.9m)

10: Giannis Antetokounmpo – £66.3m ($80.9m)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...