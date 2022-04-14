Thursday, April 14, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Messi to play with GOAT on his PSG sleeve

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, is set to play with the word GOAT on his sleeve alongside the rest of his teammates.

The Ligue 1 club have announced a new multi-year partnership with the next generation lifestyle platform.

GOAT has signed an agreement with PSG until the end of the current campaign.

And from July 1, they will have their brand name stamped on the sleeves of training, warm-up and matchday jerseys.

Messi has modelled the new design along with Neymar, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

PSG’s chief partnerships officer, Marc Armstrong, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family. Thanks to this partnership, GOAT joins the tight list of club partners present on our emblematic jerseys.

“GOAT is the ideal partner for the club. It reinforces our position as an icon of sport and style with fans around the world. Together, we will develop exciting and creative experiences to delight fans everywhere.”

The new deal is also apt as fans of Messi and many sports commentators describe the Argentine as the greatest of all time (GOAT).

