Messi to lose – Piers Morgan makes World Cup predictions

British journalist and famous Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, has predicted the results of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals and eventual winners.

The last-four stage begins on Tuesday when two-time champions Argentina take on Croatia.

Defending champions France then plays Morocco in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

The winner of the two matches will face off for the trophy on Sunday.

Morgan tweeted on Tuesday: “PREDICTION: Croatia will beat Argentina, France will beat Morocco, and France will beat Croatia in the final to win the World Cup.”

France has won the trophy twice in the past, with 1998 being the first time they lifted it when they hosted the tournament.

Les Blues will make history as the first side to lift the coveted trophy since Brazil in 1962.

It remains to be seen if Argentina captain Lionel Messi, as he has done so often in his career, will have the final say.

