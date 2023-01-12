Search
Emmanuel Offor
Messi to join Al Nassr’s rivals, overtake Ronaldo in earnings 

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, is believed to be in Riyadh to hold talks with Al-Hilal over the possibility of the player joining the Saudi club.

The deal would see Messi earn a staggering £245m-a-year.

The 35-year-old’s current contract with PSG expires in June and Al-Hilal is keen to take him to the Middle East.

They would be willing to pay him $300m-a-year (£245m) to get a deal over the line, according to Mundo Deportivo.

If it becomes a reality, the move could see Messi renew his on-pitch rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined Al-Hilal’s rivals Al-Nassr last month and will receive £175m-a-year.

Should Messi accept Al-Hilal’s proposal, he would earn significantly more than Ronaldo and would get the chance to play against his great rival once more.

