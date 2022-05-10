Messi suffering from bad luck – Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has insisted that forward Lionel Messi is suffering from bad luck this season.

Messi completed a free transfer to PSG from his boyhood club, Barcelona last summer after failing to extend his deal.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been slammed by PSG fans and the media following a disappointing first season at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine captain has scored just four Ligue 1 goals this season and then was anonymous as PSG were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Speaking on Messi’s unimpressive stat in his debut campaign at PSG, Pochettino was quoted by L’Equipe as saying: “I think it was due to bad luck. It’s unbelievable because we could have won the game on that last play, where he hits the bar.

“He’s a top-quality player, and I think he’s just suffering from bad luck this season. Unfortunately, with all those posts, he didn’t have the opportunity to score more goals.”

