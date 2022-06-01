Messi stars as Argentina thrash Italy to win La Finalissima

Lionel Messi shone as Argentina beat Italy at Wembley in the Finalissima – a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America.

Messi’s superb run and cross set up the opener for Lautaro Martinez, who then turned provider for Angel Di Maria to chip a second in a flowing move for Argentina.

Substitute Paulo Dybala rounded off the win in injury time after another impressive run from Messi.

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini played the first half of what was his 118th and final international match.

The contest is the first between the two continental champions in 29 years.

It is a revival of the Artemio Franchi Cup, competed for twice before – in 1985, when France beat Uruguay and in 1993, when Argentina beat Denmark on penalties.

