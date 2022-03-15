Messi reacts as PSG fans boo him

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, is extra motivated and keen to prove the club’s fans wrong after being booed at the weekend, according to RMC Sport.

Messi and his pal, Neymar were jeered by their own fans during their home game against FC Bordeaux.

The supporters expressed their frustration following their exit from the UEFA Champions League in the hands of Real Madrid during the 3-0 win against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Messi and Neymar received a hostile reception when their names were announced before the game.

And the source said the jeering did affect Messi.

However, the Argentine talisman is now inspired to prove his doubters wrong and show why he is still a great player for PSG.

