 Messi, Ramos clash during PSG Training [Video]

The Paris Saint-Germain star duo of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were caught on camera in a heated exchange of words during a training session.

Messi and Ramos were once rivals on opposing sides of a Clasico divide in LaLiga and their latest clash brought back memories of their days at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

During their preseason training in Japan, the Argentine skipped past Ramos during an exercise.

However, he was less than impressed with his teammate’s tackle after lashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Messi suffered no lasting damage at the hands of Ramos, with his quick feet allowing him to avoid heavy contact.

Watch clip below…

Messi angry and arguing with Ramos after he tackled Messi hard in training 😬 pic.twitter.com/dMRXDqzHEU — Xabhi ✪ (@FCB_Lad) July 24, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...