Messi out of PSG Champions League clash with Benfica

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St-Germain’s Champions League fixture with Benfica on Tuesday with a calf injury.

Messi, 35, scored a stunning goal in the reverse fixture in Portugal last week before being withdrawn late on.

The legendary Argentina forward also missed Saturday’s Ligue 1 draw against Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

PSG top Group H on seven points, level with Benfica, with Juventus third.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches are also set to miss the crucial fixture for the hosts at Parc des Princes.

