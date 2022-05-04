Messi, Neymar snubbed in Ligue 1 Player of the Year shortlist

Paris Saint-Germain stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, have failed to make the shortlist for the French Ligue 1 player of the year.

Their omission comes as little surprise, with Messi scoring four goals in 23 league games after his move from Barcelona last summer.

Neymar, meanwhile, who won the league’s player of the year in 2017-18, failed to make the shortlist this time around.

Nominated for the player of the year award are Messi and Neymar’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 24 goals so far this season, Marseille’s Dimitri Payet and Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta.

Others are Rennes’ Martin Terrier and AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

