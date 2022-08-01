Messi, Neymar shine as PSG thrash Nantes in French Super Cup

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was subdued as Nantes fell 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022 French Super Cup on Sunday.

Simon featured for 90 minutes but failed to inspire Nantes to a first Super Cup win since 2001.

A brace from Neymar and a goal each from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos earned PSG a record-extending Super Cup as they secured their 11th title.

With less than 10 minutes left and 3-0 down, Nantes were reduced to 10 men.

Both PSG and Nantes contested in the Super Cup after emerging champions in Ligue 1 and French Cup respectively.

Messi opened scoring in the 22nd minute before Neymar made it 2-0 five minutes of added time in the first half.

In the 57th minute Ramos added the third goal and Neymar netted the fourth from the penalty spot after he was upended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...