Monday, September 19, 2022
Messi nets winner as PSG down Lyon to go top

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table.

Messi, 35, found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this season.

It was a sixth PSG goal in all competitions this season for Messi, who has found form after a difficult first season in France.

Sergio Ramos also had the ball in the net late on, but he was offside following a Messi free-kick.

PSG now hold a two-point lead over Marseille, who are also yet to lose a game this season.

