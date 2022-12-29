Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio show Perros de la Calle after being moved by an audio story they aired following his FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory last Sunday, 18 December, helping them beat France in the final. Apart from fulfilling a lifelong dream, he also put an end to his country’s 36-year wait to win the trophy.

Tributes have been pouring in from all parts of the world since Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina last weekend. Argentinean writer Hernan Casciari has written a story titled ‘La valija de Lionel’ [Lionel’s Suitcase], which will soon be published in the magazine Orsai.

While the full story is yet to be published, Casciari provided a glimpse into it on Perros de la Calle, a show on Urbana Play FM, on Wednesday, December 21. He read a preview of Lionel’s Suitcase while on air with presenter Andy Kusnetzoff.

In the story, Casciari, who was in Spain during Messi’s early days at Barcelona, emotionally detailed the player’s career. He narrated everything from the Argentinean’s time with La Masia to his retirement from the national team in 2016.

The emotional narration of several episodes from Messi’s life not only moved the audience but also the man himself. The story touched the Argentina captain so much that he sent a personal audio message to Casciari and Kusnetzoff.

Messi revealed that he listened to the story over breakfast with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, as noted by MARCA.

In the audio, which Perros de la Calle played on air, he also explained how much it meant to him. He said:

“We heard it, it moved us, it made us cry and I wanted you to know it.”

The seven-time ballon d’Or winner stated that he welled up after Antonela showed him Casciari’s narration. He admitted that he was impressed with the story, which he feels is true and emotional. He said:

“Anto [Antontela] showed me about Hernan [Casciari]. What he wrote, what he told, how he told it. The truth is that it was impressive, we both began to cry because everything that he says is very true, very emotional.”

The FIFA World Cup was one trophy that evaded Lionel Messi for most of his career. Many expected him to retire from the national team after winning it, but he recently claimed that he wants to continue playing for La Albiceleste as world champions.

