Messi, Mbappe lead Christmas tributes to fans

Stars from across the sporting world wished supporters a Merry Christmas and shared photos from their celebrations with loved ones.

Kylian Mbappe led several footballers wishing their followers a happy Christmas.

The PSG forward and World Cup Golden Boot winner posted a photo of himself with his younger brother Ethan Mbappe, who has been receiving rave views after highlights of him in action for PSG’s youth team went viral.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez shared a snap with his family with the caption: ‘Muy feliz Navidad para todos!’, which translates to ‘a very Merry Christmas to all!’

World Cup winner Lionel Messi’s wife shared a photo of the Messi family and wished everyone ‘Merry Christmas’ as they posed by their Christmas tree back home in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was celebrating Christmas by appearing to partake in some boxing, with the Swedish striker – known for being outspoken – mischievously posting: ‘Merry ChristmaZ to you and your wives! Ciao.’

Outside of football, boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury posted on Twitter with a shot of his family who were all wearing matching pyjamas and said: ‘Merry Xmas from The Furys!’

Fury’s pyjamas said ‘Daddy Fury’ on them – a possible indication that they were new for this year!

