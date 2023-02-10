Messi, Mbappe and Benzema named as finalists for the 2022 Fifa The Best Award

FIFA has officially named the three finalists for the 2022 The Best award, and there were no surprises as Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made the podium.

The final trio of candidates is not controversial. With the Champions League and the World Cup as the main competitions to watch out for, Benzema and Mbappe will be looking for their first The Best trophy, while Messi will be aiming to win his second after securing the crown in 2019.

The winner will be announced on Monday 27 February at a gala where the best coach, best goalkeeper and best eleven of the year, among many other awards, will also be presented.

