Messi, Mbappe and Benzema named as finalists for the 2022 Fifa The Best Award

Sports

FIFA has officially named the three finalists for the 2022 The Best award, and there were no surprises as Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made the podium.

The final trio of candidates is not controversial. With the Champions League and the World Cup as the main competitions to watch out for, Benzema and Mbappe will be looking for their first The Best trophy, while Messi will be aiming to win his second after securing the crown in 2019.

The winner will be announced on Monday 27 February at a gala where the best coach, best goalkeeper and best eleven of the year, among many other awards, will also be presented.

Politics

Gov Ganduje drags FG to court over Naira redesign

0
The Kano State Government has filed a lawsuit against...
News

Just In: Atiku Campaign DG escapes assassination, fingers Wike

0
The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential...
Politics

BREAKING: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, others

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former Enugu...
News

Naira Scarcity: ‘Print more money’ – Council of State tells CBN

0
The Council of State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari...

Celebrity

Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Auctions for $5.8 Million

0
A jersey worn by the late United States basketball legend Kobe Bryant, sold at auction for $5.8 million on Thursday, February 9.
