Messi makes acting debut [Watch]

Lionel Messi has conquered the football world with his skills on the pitch and also established himself as a super brand.

The PSG star has previously appeared in several advertisements involving some of the world’s biggest brands, but he will soon be seen on TV screens in a very different role altogether. A backstage video has surfaced from a popular Argentina TV show in which the football superstar is having fun on set as he prepares to film for the role.

Messi will soon feature in the Argentinian TV series ‘Los Protectores’ which will also mark his debut in the acting industry.

In an Instagram video released by Starplusla, Lionel Messi could be seen meeting the stars of the show. The seven-time ballon d’Or winner is seen receiving a warm welcome and also sharing a bottle of champagne with the stars of the show.

The TV show has been shot across locations in Buenos Aires and Paris and will air in 2023.

Watch a clip shared on IG below.

