Messi included as Ronaldo da Lima names 8 greatest players

Brazil football legend, Ronaldo Luiz Nazario, has named the eight greatest players of all time.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker described them as a “special group”.

They include Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johann Cruyff, Franck Beckenbauer, Pele, Marco van Basten and Ronaldinho.

He however left out his namesake, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to The Guardian, Nazario explained: “I think there is a very, very special group where you have Diego, Messi, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Pelé, Van Basten, Ronaldinho.

“I would include myself. Let the fans say, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, can’t compare generations.”

