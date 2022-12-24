Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Messi for the Super Ballon d’Or?

Sports

After an eventful year that saw Lionel Messi lead Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in extraordinary circumstances, there is this believe that the former Barcelona star will be awarded the Super Ballon d’Or.

Having won the Ballon d’Or seven times, Messi could be following in the footprint of Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano, the only man to have won the award.

The accolade was only awarded once, back in 1989 when the France Football magazine was celebrating its 30th anniversary

Di Stefano was awarded the most prestigious individual honor in football after he made an impressive 308 goals for Real Madrid from 1956-1960, resulting in the team’s five consecutive European Cup wins.

Since his senior team debut with Barcelona in 2003, Lionel Messi’s success has been extraordinary. The Argentine skipper added the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy to his glittering trophy collection, having won every honor possible: league championship, league cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa America, and now the World Cup. His accomplishments have been recognized with seven Ballon d’Or awards (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021). Messi’s club stats are remarkable, with 706 goals in 863 appearances, while representing Argentina he has scored 98 goals in 172 appearances.

Lionel Messi’s career has been capped off with Argentina’s World Cup victory, solidifying his status as the GOAT.

It remains to be seen if he would follow in his compatriot’s footstep and be garlanded with the Super Ballon d’Or.

Latest

Technology

Meta settles Cambridge Analytica scandal for $725m

0
Facebook owner Meta has agreed to pay $725m to...
News

Snowstorm: Boiling Water turns to snow in frigid US State

0
About 200 million Americans are feeling the icy grip...
News

3 dead, 3 injured in Paris shooting

0
A gunman has opened fire in central Paris, killing...
Lifestyle

Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr Make Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022 List

0
Congratulations to Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr! Former American...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Technology

Meta settles Cambridge Analytica scandal for $725m

0
Facebook owner Meta has agreed to pay $725m to...
News

Snowstorm: Boiling Water turns to snow in frigid US State

0
About 200 million Americans are feeling the icy grip...
News

3 dead, 3 injured in Paris shooting

0
A gunman has opened fire in central Paris, killing...
Lifestyle

Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr Make Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022 List

0
Congratulations to Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr! Former American...
Lifestyle

Tory Lanez Found Guilty on All Three Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

0
Tory Lanez has been found guilty of the shooting...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Meta settles Cambridge Analytica scandal for $725m

Emmanuel Offor -
Facebook owner Meta has agreed to pay $725m to settle legal action over a data breach linked to political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. The long-running dispute...
Read more

Snowstorm: Boiling Water turns to snow in frigid US State

Emmanuel Offor -
About 200 million Americans are feeling the icy grip of a massive winter storm that has been linked to at least 12 deaths ahead...
Read more

3 dead, 3 injured in Paris shooting

Emmanuel Offor -
A gunman has opened fire in central Paris, killing three people and wounding three others. The attacker targeted a Kurdish cultural centre and shot members...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: