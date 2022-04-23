Messi fires PSG to Ligue 1 title

Paris St-Germain confirmed a record-equalling 10th French title with four games to spare despite being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Lens at Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi’s stunning strike looked set to seal victory in style for the hosts, who required only one point to clinch the league.

But despite Kevin Danso’s dismissal for a second booking, Corentin Jean equalised for a spirited Lens late on, sweeping in past Keylor Navas in PSG goal.

It is Mauricio Pochettino’s first league triumph as a manager, and fitting that messi got the crucial goal, after enduring a frustrating first season in Paris with this just his ninth goal of the campaign across all competitions.

