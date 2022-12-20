Messi, Argentina Players get heroes’ welcome on return to Buenos Aires [Photos]

Lionel Messi and Argentina returned as heroes as they were greeted by thousands of fans at Ezeiza International Airport after touching down in Buenos Aires following their stunning World Cup triumph.

Argentina led twice through goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria but with just minutes remaining in extra time France won a penalty – which Kylian Mbappe duly dispatched to take the final to a shootout where Emiliano Martinez’s brilliance in goalsaw the Argentines emerge victorious on Sunday.

The national team and the World Cup trophy, which they lifted for a third time Sunday, landed back in Argentina after a roughly 21-hour flight at around 2.20am local time Tuesday morning.

Talisman Messi emerged from the plane first and lifted the World Cup trophy triumphantly into the air as he and head coach Lionel Scaloni stepped on to the airplane steps to greet the waiting fans.

The PSG star, with his medal around his neck, could not keep the beaming smile off his face as he soaked up the homecoming.

Messi and his teammates came close to being knocked off the back of their open-top bus shortly after arriving.

Video shows Messi and four teammates including Leandro Paredes and Di Maria being forced to duck under an overhead power cable at the last second as they drove slowly through a sea of jubilant Argentinian fans.

Messi scored twice during the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium, adding to his total haul of seven for the tournament and finally clinched the one trophy that had so far evaded him throughout his sensational career.

Scaloni, who had burst into tears after Gonzalo Montiel slotted home the winning penalty, wrapped an arm around his captain as the pair waved to those greeting them on the tarmac.

As soon as the players deplaned, they headed straight on to an open-top bus that had been waiting for them on the tarmac to take them to the Argentine Football Association’s headquarters.

